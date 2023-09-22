1 injured in stabbing at Oakland BART station

An arrest has been made in connection to an alleged stabbing on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train in Oakland, police said.

Tamire Edwards, 44, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Friday at the 19th Street station minutes after allegedly stabbing a person on board a train as it arrived at the station, according to police.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and a motive is under investigation. Police said the alleged attack appears to be unprovoked.

Edwards was booked into Alameda County Jail in Dublin.