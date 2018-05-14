Fairfield Police said Monday that have rescued 10 children from "horrible living conditions" in Fairfield, California.

The Fairfield Police Department responded to a report of a missing juvenile in the 2200 block of Fieldstone Ct on March 31.

Police found the 12-year-old and later returned to the child's home because they were concerned about her health and safety as well as that of her siblings.



During the search, the officers found nine other children, ranging in age from 4 months to 11 years old, living in "squalor and unsafe conditions." The children's mother, Ina Rogers, a 30-year-old Fairfield resident, was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail for child neglect, police said.

On Monday, Rogers defended herself and her husband during an interview with reporters, denying police reports of abuse or neglect.



All 10 children were taken into protective custody by Solano County Child Welfare Services.

"With the assistance of Child Welfare Services and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, detectives with the Fairfield Police Department’s Family Violence Unit initiated an investigation," police said. "The investigation revealed a long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse of the children. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the father of the children."

Detectives arrested the father, Jonathan Allen, a 29-year-old Fairfield resident, on May 11 at 8:30 a.m. He was booked into the Solano County Jail for nine counts of felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse, police said.

"The Fairfield Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our greatest asset and future, the children of our community," Fairfield police said. "This is an example of the dedication by detectives of the Family Violence Unit, and teamwork with our allied agencies, Child Welfare Services and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office."