Police investigate the scene where a 17-year-old boy was shot in the parking lot of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk on Sunday. (May 13, 2018)

A 17-year-old Vacaville boy was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk on Sunday, according to police.

The teen was shot once in his chest while sitting inside a car, police said. He was treated at the scene and later died at a hospital.

Three other teens, also from Vacaville, were in the car at the time of the shooting. Police took them into custody and found a gun in the car, police said.

The deadly shooting comes a day after a 17-year-old was stabbed at the Boardwalk, but police do not believe the incidents are related.