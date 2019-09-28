A shooting near De Anza High School in Richmond left two teens seriously wounded. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Two teenagers were seriously wounded Friday night in a shooting in which a third teenager was also shot about a block from De Anza High School, Richmond police said.

Police responded about 9:20 p.m. Friday to a reported fight in the 3300 block of Morningside Drive, a block from the high school and just after a football game between De Anza and Pinole Valley High School had finished.

People were leaving the game and walking along Morningside when police arrived, and when shots rang out.

Officers found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where on Saturday they were listed in serious condition.

A third youth was treated for a gunshot wound and released.

A dark colored sedan was seen leaving the scene immediately after the shooting; Richmond police released a video Saturday of the suspect vehicle (https://www.facebook.com/richmondpolicecali/videos/474268410086846/), and are looking for other surveillance videos and to speak with witnesses to the shootings, or anyone with information that could help detectives. Anyone with such information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Mandell at (510) 621-1259 or amandell@richmondpd.net.