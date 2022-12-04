San Francisco

Crews Contain 2-Alarm Fire at Lowe's in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

sffd7723
NBC Bay Area

Crews with the San Francisco Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire at Lowe's hardware store Sunday afternoon.

According to SFFD, the fire started in the area of Cortland Avenue and Waterloo Street.

Fire crews were able to control the fire. They asked the public to avoid area.

San Francisco fire said that no injuries were reported.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us