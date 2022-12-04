Crews Contain 2-Alarm Fire at Lowe's in San Francisco

Crews with the San Francisco Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire at Lowe's hardware store Sunday afternoon.

According to SFFD, the fire started in the area of Cortland Avenue and Waterloo Street.

Fire crews were able to control the fire. They asked the public to avoid area.

San Francisco fire said that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.