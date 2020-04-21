2 Arrested in Connection With Deadly San Jose Stabbing

Federal investigators arrested a 34-year-old man and 23-year-old woman due to their suspected connection to a deadly April 6 stabbing in San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department.

FBI agents arrested Jason Koplin and Violet Smyth in Las Vegas on Wednesday, and they are being held in the Clark County Detention Center. The two will be extradited to San Jose - Koplin on suspicion of homicide, and Smyth on suspicion of being an accessory after the homicide, according to police.

The two are suspected of being involved in the stabbing of Santa Cruz resident Zane Groves in the 300 block of La Strada Drive, police said. Groves, 22, was pronounced dead after first responders arrived and found him bleeding inside a vehicle.

His death is San Jose's ninth homicide this year, police said.