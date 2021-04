Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of rapper Lil Yase, who was killed in Dublin last year, police said Wednesday.

Angel Butler, 28, and Jovante Williams, 28, were arrested Tuesday, police said.

Lil Yase, whose real name was Mark Alexander, was shot and killed on Nov. 28 along the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway, near the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station, police said.