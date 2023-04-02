Oakland

2 Arrests in Slayings of Teen Brothers in Oakland: Police

By The Associated Press

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of teenage brothers Angel Soleto and Jazy Soleto at a birthday party in Oakland last October, authorities said.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed Tuesday’s arrests, but declined to provide additional details, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday.

Jazy, 17, and Angel, 15, were fatally shot and two others were wounded when a masked shooter stormed the party and opened fire on Oct. 1 in Oakland's Longfellow neighborhood.

The brothers attended Berkeley High School and played soccer.

Investigators have said they believe the shooting may have been connected to a conflict at school.

A police spokesperson said the department hopes to provide more information on the investigation this week.

The boys’ 13-year-old younger brother also was at the party and was not injured.

