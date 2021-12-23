2 Bodies Pulled From Submerged Car in Millbrae Amid Heavy Rain

Two bodies were recovered from a submerged car in Millbrae Thursday morning as heavy rain doused the region and caused flooding in spots, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency crews responded around 5:45 a.m. to the area of Hemlock Avenue and E. Hillcrest Boulevard after receiving a call about flooding, sheriff's office spokesperson Javier Acosta said. Rainwater had inundated a low-lying stretch of E. Hillcrest Boulevard beneath train tracks.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Firefighters found one person standing on top of their car and were able to rescue them, Acosta said.

Firefighters spotted a second car stuck in the standing water, but they had to retreat to higher ground because the water was rising too fast, according to Acosta.

UPDATE 1/2: A spokesperson with San Mateo Sheriff’s Office tells us 1 person was rescued from the standing water at 545am but water was rising too fast to check second car spotted on scene at the the time. @nbcbayarea — Cierra Johnson (@CierraJohnsonTV) December 23, 2021