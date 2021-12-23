bay area storm

2 Bodies Pulled From Submerged Car in Millbrae Amid Heavy Rain

Firefighters rescue one person from car stuck in flooding on roadway beneath train tracks but are unable to reach second car due to rising water

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two bodies were recovered from a submerged car in Millbrae Thursday morning as heavy rain doused the region and caused flooding in spots, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency crews responded around 5:45 a.m. to the area of Hemlock Avenue and E. Hillcrest Boulevard after receiving a call about flooding, sheriff's office spokesperson Javier Acosta said. Rainwater had inundated a low-lying stretch of E. Hillcrest Boulevard beneath train tracks.

Firefighters found one person standing on top of their car and were able to rescue them, Acosta said.

Firefighters spotted a second car stuck in the standing water, but they had to retreat to higher ground because the water was rising too fast, according to Acosta.

