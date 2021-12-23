Bay Area Storm: Flooding on the Peninsula, Highway 1 Closed in Big Sur

The latest round of rain Thursday created a host of problems across the Bay Area, notably on the roads as holiday travelers tried to reach their final destination.

Here's a look at some of the issues the wet weather has created:

Flooding on the Peninsula

Authorities said they were responding to multiple flooding calls across San Mateo County.

Below is a running list of where flooding has been reported:

Corral Reef Avenue in El Granada

Highway 1 next to the Half Moon Bay Airport

Highway 1 and California Avenue in Moss Beach

Here is another look at the flooding in Moss Beach at Hwy 1 this morning. We are in for an extended period of rain, and driving conditions are expected to deteriorate. For your safety, drive with extreme caution, and stay home if possible. #CaWx @sanmateoco pic.twitter.com/QH2no0ghWH — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) December 23, 2021

This is a current look at Highway 1 next to the @CityofHMB airport. #CaWx @sanmateoco pic.twitter.com/jR07fYXrXZ — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) December 23, 2021

We are responding to multiple flooding calls across the coastal area in @sanmateoco. This is the current scene on Corral Reef Ave in El Granada. #CaWx #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/JXvSb8XSRu — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) December 23, 2021

HAPPENING NOW: Highway 1 at California Avenue is flooded. #CaWx https://t.co/j6APiHLMOz — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) December 23, 2021

Highway 1 Closed in Big Sur

Highway 1 is closed in the Big Sur area due to rocks and other debris on the roadway, Caltrans said.

Rockslide Near Muir Woods National Monument

The National Park Service said a rockslide on Muir Woods Road was blocking access to Muir Woods from the north.

A rockslide on Muir Woods Road is currently blocking access to @MuirWoodsNPS from the north. CalTrans is enroute.



In the meantime, access from the south through Muir Beach and Frank Valley Road remains open. pic.twitter.com/4B2Wengqb7 — Golden Gate NPS - Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) December 23, 2021

