Bay Area Storm: Flooding on the Peninsula, Highway 1 Closed in Big Sur

The latest round of rain Thursday created a host of problems across the Bay Area, notably on the roads as holiday travelers tried to reach their final destination.
Here's a look at some of the issues the wet weather has created:
Flooding on the Peninsula
Authorities said they were responding to multiple flooding calls across San Mateo County.
Below is a running list of where flooding has been reported:
- Corral Reef Avenue in El Granada
- Highway 1 next to the Half Moon Bay Airport
- Highway 1 and California Avenue in Moss Beach
Highway 1 Closed in Big Sur
Highway 1 is closed in the Big Sur area due to rocks and other debris on the roadway, Caltrans said.
Rockslide Near Muir Woods National Monument
The National Park Service said a rockslide on Muir Woods Road was blocking access to Muir Woods from the north.
For the latest weather updates and forecast, visit NBC Bay Area's weather page.