Bay Area Storm: Flooding on the Peninsula, Highway 1 Closed in Big Sur

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The latest round of rain Thursday created a host of problems across the Bay Area, notably on the roads as holiday travelers tried to reach their final destination.

Here's a look at some of the issues the wet weather has created:

Flooding on the Peninsula

Authorities said they were responding to multiple flooding calls across San Mateo County.

Below is a running list of where flooding has been reported:

  • Corral Reef Avenue in El Granada
  • Highway 1 next to the Half Moon Bay Airport
  • Highway 1 and California Avenue in Moss Beach

Highway 1 Closed in Big Sur

Highway 1 is closed in the Big Sur area due to rocks and other debris on the roadway, Caltrans said.

Rockslide Near Muir Woods National Monument

The National Park Service said a rockslide on Muir Woods Road was blocking access to Muir Woods from the north.

