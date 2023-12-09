Sebastopol

2 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision on Hwy. 116 in Sonoma County

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 116 in Sonoma County early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The collision, which involved a sedan and an SUV, happened at around 12:30 this morning near Sebastopol, CHP said. 

Oakland Dec 7

San Francisco pursuit ends in Oakland crash

San Pablo Dec 7

2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in San Pablo

Two people in the sedan were killed, while a third is now in critical condition. The driver of the SUV also suffered injuries described as major.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Sebastopol
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us