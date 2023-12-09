2 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision on Hwy. 116 in Sonoma County

Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 116 in Sonoma County early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision, which involved a sedan and an SUV, happened at around 12:30 this morning near Sebastopol, CHP said.
Two people in the sedan were killed, while a third is now in critical condition. The driver of the SUV also suffered injuries described as major.
