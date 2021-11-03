San Jose

2 Dead in Separate Crashes Overnight in San Jose: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

sjpd-generic-2015-2
NBC Bay Area

It was a deadly six hours on San Jose roadways overnight Wednesday as police responded to two separate fatal crashes.

The latest incident at about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday involved a motorcyclist dying after being struck by a large truck at North 10th and Commercial streets, near Highway 101, in San Jose, police said.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

About six hours earlier, at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, a driver was killed after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the 1600 block of Saratoga Avenue in San Jose, police said.

That victim also was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crashes are under investigation.

This article tagged under:

San Josefatal crashes
