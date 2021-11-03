2 Dead in Separate Crashes Overnight in San Jose: Police

It was a deadly six hours on San Jose roadways overnight Wednesday as police responded to two separate fatal crashes.

The latest incident at about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday involved a motorcyclist dying after being struck by a large truck at North 10th and Commercial streets, near Highway 101, in San Jose, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

About six hours earlier, at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, a driver was killed after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the 1600 block of Saratoga Avenue in San Jose, police said.

That victim also was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crashes are under investigation.