2 Found Dead Inside RV Parked at South San Jose Strip Mall: Police

Two people were found dead inside a recreational vehicle parked at a shopping center in South San Jose early Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

The RV was parked at the Santa Teresa Marketplace strip mall behind a Taco Bell at Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bernal Road, police said.

Firefighters were first at the scene at about 12:20 a.m. on a witness report, police confirmed. Police officers arrived a short time later and sealed off the scene.

A San Jose police spokesperson told NBC Bay Area there was no foul play suspected, and the case was turned over to the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.

Details about the victims such as age and gender were not immediately provided.