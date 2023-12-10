Benicia

2 injured after driver sideswipes car, hits power pole in Benicia

By Bay City News

Benicia police said Sunday they arrested an intoxicated driver Saturday, after he crashed into a power pole and ended up on fire on its roof. 

Police said officers responded at about 3 p.m. to a report of a vehicle collision in the 2000 block of Lake Herman Road.  

Police said the suspect was driving at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and sideswiped another car, then took out a power pole. The suspect vehicle came to a rest upside down off the side of the road before catching fire.  

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and the driver responsible for the crash was arrested, police said.

Benicia
