Section of Hwy. 116 closed for repairs after big rig crash near Petaluma

A section of Highway 116 near Petaluma has been closed for clean-up and repairs after a big rig crashed Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the crash happened at around 9:45 a.m at Stage Gulch Road when the big rig overturned into a small creek bed to avoid a car that had pulled out in front of it. It also knocked over a power pole as it overturned.

Neither driver involved was injured due to the big rig’s evasive maneuvers, according to CHP.

A PG&E repair crew has been dispatched to install a new power pole.

CHP advised drivers to avoid the area as it expected the road to be closed well into the evening to allow for clean-up and repair work.