Pinole police said an argument inside a bowling alley led to two people being shot and wounded in the parking lot about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night.

The shootings occurred at AMF Pinole Valley Lanes on Pinole Valley Road, near Interstate 80. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and no one was in custody, as of 10 p.m., when police said there was no longer a threat to the public.

@PinolePD confirm TWO SHOT at bowling alley along Pinole Valley Road. #BayArea #updates @nbcbayarea coming up at 11 p.m. showing you the scene. pic.twitter.com/j6gwTv4jAe — Henry Mulak (@HMulak) March 28, 2022

