2 Men Arrested Following Homicide at Rohnert Park Apartment Complex: Police

Both suspects have been booked into Sonoma County Jail without bail.

By Bay City News

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

There has been a break in a homicide case in Rohnert Park from Friday afternoon, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Authorities Saturday night said detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with a homicide that occurred at the Parkridge Apartments.

Detectives have arrested Christian Arrano Perez, 20, of Windsor and Alejandro Alvarez-Solorio, 20, of Rohnert Park.

Perez has been charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy, and Alvarez-Solorio has been charged with one count of conspiracy. Both have been booked into Sonoma County Jail without bail.

The victim, Cesar Daniel Saloma, 29, of Rohnert Park, died as a result of gunshot wounds sustained during a confrontation that occurred at the apartment complex.

This is an active investigation and detectives are following up on additional leads.

Investigators said the homicide occurred at 2:51 p.m. Friday at the Parkridge Apartments, located at 4949 Snyder Ln.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2600.

