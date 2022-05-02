2 Stabbed, Others Pepper Sprayed at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose: Police

Two people were stabbed and at least three others were pepper sprayed during a large fight at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose Sunday evening, according to police.

Police responded to the park at about 5 p.m. and determined a female, who has yet to be identified, stabbed two people. The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

Police said another female, who also remains unidentified, used pepper spray on various people. Three victims requested to be treated by first responders. They were treated at the scene and released.

Further information was not immediately available.