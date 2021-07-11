2021 MLB Draft: Giants Select Will Bednar With No. 14 Overall Pick

Giants select RHP Bednar with No. 14 pick in 2021 MLB Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants selected Mississippi State right-handed pitcher Will Bednar with the No. 14 overall pick Sunday in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Bednar was named the Most Outstanding Player at the College World Series this year, leading the Bulldogs to their first ever national championship. He went 9-1 with a 3.12 ERA this season and struck out 139 batters in 92 1/3 innings.

Over his two years at Mississippi State, Bednar had a 0.99 WHIP and averaged 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

This is the first time the Giants have selected a pitcher in the first round since 2015.

