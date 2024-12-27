Looking back at the Bay Area's good news stories of 2024

Let's face it, negative news tends to dominate the front page headlines, but there are still plenty of stories shining a light on positivity, hope and kindness.

Take a look back at some of the Bay Area stories from 2024 that had us jumping for joy, smiling from ear to ear or feeling inspired to make a positive impact in our communities.

On the heels of a dazzling 36-point performance in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics basketball competition, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hit France with a ridiculous 3-point barrage in the closing moments of the gold medal game to seal the victory for Team USA.

To celebrate the moment, Curry pulled out his patented "Night Night" celebration – or should we say "Nuit Nuit."

Steph Curry delivered massively for Team USA men's basketball in the gold medal match against France. The team came out victorious with a final game score of 98-87.

Talk above impressive. Oakland high schooler Helms Ategeka was accepted to a whopping 122 colleges and received $5.3 million in collective scholarships. He ultimately decided to continue his education at UC Berkeley.

One Oakland high schooler is racking in the college acceptance letters and scholarships. Velena Jones reports.

Right place, right time is the perfect way to describe this story. A team of off-duty Gilroy firefighters on assignment in Northern California saved a young girl from a near drowning.

A team of off-duty Gilroy firefighters recently found themselves in the right place at the right time. Ian Cull has the details.

Speaking of saving lives while off the clock, two off-duty nurses jumped in to save the day after a basketball player collapsed on the court during a game in Clayton.

Two off-duty nurses helped save a player who collapsed on a basketball court in the East Bay over the weekend. Jodi Hernandez reports.

From tools of death to tools of life. An Oakland artisan teamed up with a faith-based nonprofit to get guns off the streets and transform them into garden tools.

In California's most violent big city, a local artisan is teaming up with a faith-based nonprofit to get guns off the streets — and turn them into implements of peace.

This one is sure to warm your heart. Thanks to a San Francisco International Airport cargo worker and a cat clinic in Redwood City, Ukrainian refugees in California were able to reunite with their missing pet.

Yaemiko the cat has quite the tale. Garvin Thomas reports.

In 2021, actress Steph Langnas paired up with Zoé Berman to give the East Bay teen battling a chronic illness eight weeks of acting lessons. Fast forward to this year and the duo was still going strong, and Berman's dream of starring in her own show became a reality.

Steph Langnas volunteered to give Zoé Berman eight weeks of acting lessons. Three years later, they are still going strong, and Zoé's dream of starring in her own show became a reality. Garvin Thomas reports.

Here we have a heartwarming two-for-one special. Nonprofit Warriors for African Wildlife, which is dedicated to healing veterans through wildlife conservation, brings veterans to Africa where they work alongside rangers protecting wildlife from poachers.

Since starting Warriors for African Wildlife, Brad Craven has taken five groups of veterans to help train wildlife rangers to combat poaching. Garvin Thomas reports.

For more good news stories throughout the year, be sure to watch Garvin Thomas's weekly Bay Area Proud reports.