Several families were displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Antioch Friday night.

The incident happened at the Delta Pines Apartment complex at Sycamore and Auto Center Drive.

According to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, 10 units were damaged by the fire and 21 adults and 12 children were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters will be on scene for the next several hours and are urging people to avoid the area.

