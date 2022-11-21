24th Annual Fantasy of Lights

Fantasy of Lights is a spectacular 1.5 mile drive- through extravaganza of holiday lights and displays for the entire family.

Enjoy a magical evening in the warmth of your vehicle as you drive through large animated displays while listening to holiday music on your car radio. See the sights and sounds of an erupting volcano in the dangerously fun Dinosaur Den, cheer on Santa shooting hoops, wave at a pen of playful penguins, watch blazing Pirate Cannons and sail through tunnels of moving lights. Over 50 themed displays and a 90-foot twinkling tree will have you “oohing and aahing” throughout your adventure.First presented in 1999, Fantasy of Lights is now in its 24th year and has become a cherished holiday tradition. It is bigger, better and brighter than ever before thanks to the displays’ environmentally friendly LED lighting.



When:

Walk-Through Dates: December 3 -and December 4

Drive-Through Dates: December 6 through December 30 (Closed December 25th)



Where: Vasona Lake County Park333 Blossom Hill Rd., Los Gatos, California 95032 • (408) 355-2201 ADMISSION WITH

PREPAID TICKETS ONLY (Available November 1st through Eventbrite)

Click here to purchase tickets.