2nd Suspect in Woman's Brutal Beating at Napa Bar in Custody

The second suspect in the brutal beating of a woman at a Napa bar earlier this month was in custody late Thursday night, according to Napa police.

James Faulkenberry turned himself in at the Napa Police Department at 10 p.m. Thursday, the department said in a tweet.

Faulkenberry and Juan Rojas are suspected of savagely beating a woman at Stones Bar on Nov. 17 in an attack that was captured on surveillance video. The footage shows the two men punching and kicking a woman repeatedly, leaving her with multiple injuries.

Surveillance video captured two men beating a woman at a Napa bar earlier this month. One of the suspects (inset) is still at large, police said. (Nov. 28, 2018)

Photo credit: Napa PD

The men also fought other people who tried to come to the woman's aid.

Both men fled the scene before police arrived that night. Rojas later turned himself in, and Faulkenberry remained at large until Thursday night, police said.

Anyone with information about the beating should contact Detective Wade at (707) 257-9509. Anonymous tips can be texted: text 707NPD and the tip to 947411.