A 3.8 magnitude earthquake that struck in the Concord area Thursday morning was reportedly felt across parts of the Bay Area.

The quake hit at 11:18 a.m., the United States Geological Survey said. It was centered 0.3 miles west of Concord, 2.5 miles north-northeast of Pleasant Hill and 5.2 miles north-northeast of Walnut Creek.

In addition to near the epicenter, shaking was also reportedly felt in cities such as Emeryville, Daly City, San Francisco, Pacifica and San Mateo.

#earthquake Update: USGS now reporting this as 3.8M. Appears to be on Concord Green Valley Fault. Shake intensity is considered "IV - light" on Mercalli Shake Intensity Scale but still a good quick jolt #eastbay @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/mwjo0sCwWC — Jeff Ranieri (@JeffRanieri) January 14, 2021

#Earthquake 3.8 near Concord. Did you feel it ? — Laura Garcia (@LauraGarciaNBC) January 14, 2021

#Earthquake: 3.8 centered in Concord. Did you feel it? Happened at 11:18am. @nbcbayarea — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) January 14, 2021

