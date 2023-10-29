Petaluma

3 barns destroyed in Petaluma fire before crews extinguish it

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews put out a fire Saturday which destroyed three barns just north of Petaluma, according to Fire Chief Jeff Veliquette. 

The Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District Chief said it started up sometime before 8 a.m. at 120 Jewett Road. Veliquette added that the site was a former chicken ranch which had been repurposed to make fertilizer.

Crews arrived to find two barns on fire, according to Veliquette, but the wind then spread flames to a third. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to other buildings. 

“Today we had a very heavy response,” Veliquette said. “We have six engines, six water tenders, three battalion chiefs. And we happen to be staffed up, additionally, for the fire weather that we have.”

