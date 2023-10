Crews are fighting a two-alarm brush fire burning in the hills of Benicia, Fire Chief Josh Chadwick said Saturday.

The blaze is in the hills between Lake Herman Road and Oxford Way, Chadwick said.

There have been no evacuations reported in the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Other information wasn’t immediately available.