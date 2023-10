The Petaluma Fire department said its crews are fighting a large structure fire west of the city Sunday morning.

Around when the fire started is unclear, but the department reported the news at 8:29 a.m.

Although there is smoke in Petaluma itself, the department said there was no threat to the city.

No other information was immediately available.