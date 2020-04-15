3 Injured After Trio of 1-Alarm Fires Reported Within Minutes of Each Other in SF

Three people were burned after a trio of fires broke out within 10 minutes and less than two miles from each other in southeast San Francisco late Tuesday night, fire officials said.

The first in the series of fires was reported at 11:01 p.m. in the 600 block of Girard Street in the Portola neighborhood, Lt. Jonathan Baxter said. Two people were rescued and it was contained by 11:21 p.m.

Not much later, an adult was rescued from a burning shed-style structure at Wallace Avenue and Ingalls Street in the Bayview neighborhood, according to Baxter. That fire was reported at 11:11 p.m. and contained at 11:55 p.m.

All three burn victims were transported to hospitals for treatment.

A third fire, which burned only brush, was the second reported of the trio at 11:05 p.m. in the 300 block of Bayshore Boulevard. The fire slowed traffic on northbound U.S. Highway 101 as it burned under the freeway. It was contained at 11:53 p.m. Nobody was injured.

All three fires are currently under investigation.