3 Kids Still Hospitalized Following Antioch Collision

Three children are still in the hospital after a collision in a neighborhood in Antioch on Friday.

Those children included two boys and a girl. They are siblings and are each twelve-years-old. They were walking home from school at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon and standing on the sidewalk at the corner of Sycamore Drive and Mansanita Way when a car spun out after a crash, hitting the kids and leaving them all badly hurt.

“I am just at a loss for words, and I am numb,” said Jami Hanlin, the mother of the three kids, who spoke with NBC Bay Area Saturday evening. When Hanlin spoke with us, she was at Children's Hospital in Oakland with two of her sons. Her husband was at UC Davis where her daughter was hospitalized.

Witnesses of the collision told police that on Friday afternoon, a tan Mercury Mystique was going westbound on Sycamore Drive and was waiting for traffic to clear before turning left onto Mansanita Way. At the same time, a red Chevrolet Impala was reportedly going down Sycamore at high speeds, then attempted to pass the Mercury just as the Mercury was turning left.

Witnesses said the Impala collided into the Mercury, propelling the Impala into the kids on the sidewalk.

Hanlin said that the Impala pushed all three kids from the sidewalk and across the street to the house it crashed into.

Hanlin had been on the phone with her son and knew the kids were coming home from school, so she drove to the scene worried.

"I parked and jumped down, and that’s where I see two of my kids --and they couldn’t find my daughter because she was hit so hard she flew through the bushes on the side of the house and no one could find her, they didn’t know there was a third child," Hanlin said.

“Everything’s just a blur, I just know it was like a horror scene to me, seeing my son covered in blood telling me ‘Mommy, I am dying’ and then my other two [kids] unconscious,” she recalled.

Neighbors described a nightmarish scene, with kids walking home from school watching nearby and some first responders getting sick because they were so disturbed by what had happened.

All three kids were seriously injured and taken to hospitals.

Both drivers were hospitalized as well. Antioch Police have not given an update on the drivers, their conditions, or whether any arrests have been made.

"We aren’t releasing any details beyond the status of the children, a police spokesperson said Saturday. "This is still an ongoing investigation."

Hanlin told NBC Bay Area that her daughter has a brain bleed and a skull fracture, but is expected to recover. One of her sons has a concussion, a broken leg, and needed facial surgery.

"My other kid is on life support with minimum to no brain activity, due to his injuries from the impact of the vehicle," Hanlin shared through tears.

Hanlin's family is raising funds to help cover medical expenses for these three children.

Concerns on Sycamore Drive

Multiple neighbors along Sycamore Drive told NBC Bay Area that speeding happens regularly there.

"The cars always go fast on Sycamore, I seen high speed chases," said one neighbor.

"I would say, like Dale Earnhardt fast, like raceway fast," said another neighbor, adding that he would like to see speed bumps installed on the roadway.

These neighbors, along with Hanlin, say they want to see more police patrols there and more speed deterrents, so no other family has to go through this.

"They turn their heads to it, and keep letting it happen, and now my kids' lives are at stake because of that,” Hanlin said.

NBC Bay Area asked Antioch Police about some of these concerns.

A police spokesperson replied, "in light of recent events, we understand and share our concerns for the members of our community."

The spokesperson continued, "For the time being, we would like to offer our continued and ongoing support to the families of this unfortunate event and have a deeper discussion at a later date about some of the issues concerning the Sycamore corridor.”