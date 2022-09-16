Antioch

5 Hurt After Several Cars Involved in Crash in Antioch: Con Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Five people were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash at an Antioch neighborhood Friday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the incident happened at Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive, near Contra Loma Park.

Con Fire said that three people were hit while walking on a sidewalk.

A total of five people were transported to nearby hospitals.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The patients' ages range between 12 to 29 and four of the victims are listed in critical condition, officials said.

No other information has been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Local

bart

Motorcyclist Ejected Onto BART Tracks From Collision, Hit by Train in Oakland

San Jose

Evergreen School District Will Keep O.B. Whaley Elementary Open

This article tagged under:

Antioch
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us