5 Hurt After Several Cars Involved in Crash in Antioch: Con Fire

Five people were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash at an Antioch neighborhood Friday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the incident happened at Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive, near Contra Loma Park.

Con Fire said that three people were hit while walking on a sidewalk.

A total of five people were transported to nearby hospitals.

The patients' ages range between 12 to 29 and four of the victims are listed in critical condition, officials said.

No other information has been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Five patients, 3 children & 2 adults, transported by Con Fire, assisted by CalStar & Antioch PD, to area hospitals as a result of this afternoon's multi-casualty vehicle accident in Antioch. Patient ages from 12-to-29. #manzanitaic pic.twitter.com/3BOn73GUoZ — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 17, 2022