Earthquakes

Preliminary 3.0 magnitude shakes Sonoma County

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 3.0 earthquake struck Sonoma County Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 8:39 a.m., according to the USGS, and was centered around 4.6 miles west of Cobb and 15 miles north northeast of Healdsburg.

Other information was not immediately available.

BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
Earthquakes
