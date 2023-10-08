Preliminary 3.0 magnitude shakes Sonoma County

A preliminary 3.0 earthquake struck Sonoma County Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 8:39 a.m., according to the USGS, and was centered around 4.6 miles west of Cobb and 15 miles north northeast of Healdsburg.

Other information was not immediately available.

