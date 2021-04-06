3 More Bay Area Counties Headed to COVID-19 Orange Tier for Reopening

The state could announce as early as Tuesday that three more Bay Area counties will be moving into the COVID-19 orange tier for reopening.

Contra Costa, Sonoma and Napa counties all have met the criteria for lower rates of infection and are expected to move from the red tier into the less restrictive orange tier this week.

That means restaurants can expand their indoor dining capacity, as can movie theaters, gyms and places of worship. It also allows bars, winery tasting rooms, bowling alleys and offices to reopen with limits.

If the three counties make it into the orange tier, that would leave Solano County as the only Bay Area county remaining in the red tier, and it's possible Solano could be moving back into the purple tier due to a rise in case rates.