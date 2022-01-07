3 Taken to Hospital After Bad Smell Reported on Alaska Flight That Landed in San Jose

Three people were taken to the hospital Friday after a bad odor was reported on an Alaska Airlines flight that landed at Mineta San Jose International Airport, according to fire officials.

The flight crew at about 10:42 a.m. reported that several people on the plane were feeling sick due to some sort of bad odor, the fire department said.

After the passengers deplaned, first responders and maintenance personnel from the airline went on the plane but they could not smell a foul odor or detect a source with their sensing equipment, according to the fire department.

The air inside the plane may have cleared when the crew opened the doors for the passengers to leave, the fire department said.

The airline is conducting an investigation.