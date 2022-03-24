Hayward

$3,000 Reward Offered in Search for Suspect in Sophia Mason's Death

By NBC Bay Area staff

Merced Police are looking for Dhante Jackson, who is wanted in connection with the death of a young girl from Hayward.

Police are now offering a $3,000 reward. Jackson is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Mason.

Mason was found dead at a home in Merced earlier this month.

Mason's mother, Samantha Johnson was charged with her murder. Johnson is being held without bail.

Mason's body was found after relatives told police they had not seen her since December. It's not clear how she died.

Mason's family told NBC Bay Area that they're grateful a reward is being offered and hope police track down Jackson.

Jackson is believed to be in the Bay Area. Anyone who might know his whereabouts is asked to call police.

