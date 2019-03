Police and emergency personnel in Sunnyvale responded to a scene Monday evening where a 4-year-old boy fell out of a fourth-story apartment window or balcony, according to Sunnyvale police. Marianne Favro reports. (Published 44 minutes ago)

A 4-year-old boy was clinging to life Monday evening after he fell out of a fourth-story apartment window or balcony in Sunnyvale, according to police.

The incident occurred at the Sunnyvale Fairway Apartments in the 1200 block of Poplar Avenue, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No further details were immediately available.