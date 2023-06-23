4-alarm fire damages townhomes in San Jose

Crews with the San Jose Fire Department responded to a four-alarm fire at a townhome complex Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Luz Avenue near Regional Medical Center.

The San Jose Fire Department said the fire was under control and seven townhomes were damaged.

Officials added that crews will be in the area overnight as they investigative the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported and no other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.