4 Injured in Shooting at Concord Sports Bar: Police

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Four people were injured by gunfire in a shooting Sunday night at a sports bar in Concord, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting erupted shortly before 11 p.m. between two groups engaged in an argument inside Dave & Buster's in the 2000 block of Diamond Boulevard, according to a 3:33 a.m. social media post by the Concord Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds and learned that two other men with gunshot wounds drove themselves to a local hospital. The severity of the victims' injuries was not disclosed.

No one outside the two groups were struck by the gunfire, said police, who added that the ongoing investigation is being handled by the department's major crimes unit.

Police urge anyone with information about this shooting to call the confidential tip line at (925) 603-5836.

