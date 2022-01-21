4 Teens Arrested in Shooting at San Mateo's Hillsdale Mall Parking Lot: Police

San Mateo Police arrested four teenagers in connection to a shooting that occurred at a Hillsdale Mall parking lot Wednesday evening, officials said Thursday.

According to police, the four suspects are all 16-year-olds and live in San Mateo.

Police arrived at the mall Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. after getting multiple calls of a person being shot.

Officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound in front of the Macy's store. He is expected to survive.

Police said they used surveillance footage from the mall and witnesses to track down the suspects.

The teenagers were booked into the Hillcrest Juvenile Hall on various charges, police said.

There's no word yet on a motive.