49ers players pass out food and toys to families in need at Santa Clara event

It’s been a good week for the 49ers and their fans: on Tuesday they were the first team to clinch a playoff spot, while on Wednesday they helped give boxes of food and toys to families in need.

Families in line at the Santa Clara event said it was special for them, with some in line telling NBC Bay Area that the year had been a difficult one for them so the support made a big difference.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy took selfies with fans as the team distributed boxes of food, kitchen supplies and toys to those families.

“I started my life over almost two years ago with my kids,” said San Jose resident Aleah. “So it’s been really hard being a single parent living by myself, trying to live in Silicon Valley.”

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, which partnered with the 49ers for the event, told NBC Bay Area that they were seeing an unprecedented level of need and are now serving more than half a million people every month.

Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, and George Kittle were among the volunteers serving up much-needed support and smiles.

“Times aren’t always fantastic for everybody,” Kittle said. “And the fact that we can spend a couple of hours of our time to help them out, pack their cars full of supplies they need—toys, presents, food, water, just things for their house—it means a lot just to be helping them out and be part of their families.”