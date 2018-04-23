Despite facing three felony charges for domestic violence, linebacker Reuben Foster is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

While Foster won't participate in the team's offseason program, he hasn't been cut.

On Monday, 49ers GM John Lynch addressed Foster's future with the team while talking to the media in Santa Clara.

"I do have a couple of thoughts in speaking for our organization and speaking for Jed and speaking for Kyle and speaking for the York family. As you all know and as our release indicated, we take the gravity of these charges...it has not been lost on us. We take it extremely seriously. We do feel like patience is the right approach right now, that we are going to learn things through this legal process. But I do want to be clear, abundantly clear, that if these charges are proven true, that if Reuben did indeed hit this young lady, he won't be part of our organization going forward. That's the standard we want on our team, that's the standard we are going to operate under," Lynch said.

49ers: Foster to Miss Offseason Program for Legal Issues

