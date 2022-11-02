5/5 Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Milpitas

Two Powerball players in California matched the first five numbers in Wednesday's drawing to win $1 million each, and one was located in the Bay Area, according to the California Lottery.

Lottery officials said that one 5/5 ticket was sold at 7-Eleven at 1838 Milmount Drive in Milpitas. Another 5/5 ticket was sold at the Eastland Food Market in Ontario.

JUST IN: NO #Powerball jackpot winner. However, a winning ticket was sold in Milpitas matching 5/5 numbers worth $1M. Next Powerball drawing is Saturday: worth $1.5B. @calottery @nbcbayarea — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) November 3, 2022

The numbers in Wednesday's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the Powerball number 23.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to lottery officials, there was no Powerball jackpot winner in Wednesday's draw. The jackpot for Saturday's drawing will be an estimated $1.5 billion.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.