5/5 Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Milpitas

Another 5/5 Powerball ticket was sold in the Southern California city of Ontario.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two Powerball players in California matched the first five numbers in Wednesday's drawing to win $1 million each, and one was located in the Bay Area, according to the California Lottery.

Lottery officials said that one 5/5 ticket was sold at 7-Eleven at 1838 Milmount Drive in Milpitas. Another 5/5 ticket was sold at the Eastland Food Market in Ontario.

The numbers in Wednesday's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the Powerball number 23.

According to lottery officials, there was no Powerball jackpot winner in Wednesday's draw. The jackpot for Saturday's drawing will be an estimated $1.5 billion.

