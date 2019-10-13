5 Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
5 Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in San Francisco

By Bay City News

Published 13 minutes ago

    Five people were injured - one of them with life-threatening injuries - in a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Divisadero and Hayes Streets Sunday night, San Francisco police said.

    The accident occurred shortly before 8 p.m., police said. The Jaws of Life metal-cutting tool was needed to free some of the victims.

    All five victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

    It wasn't immediately known what caused the accident, police said.

    Further details were not immediately available.

