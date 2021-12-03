5 Cases of Omicron COVID Variant Detected in Alameda County: Officials

Five cases of the omicron COVID variant have been reported in Alameda County, health officials said on Friday.

According to the Alameda County Public Health Department, investigators identified five mildly symptomatic COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant among county residents.

Officials said that 12 of those cases were linked to a wedding that took place on Nov. 27 in Wisconsin, adding that one of the individuals attended the ceremony after returning from international travel.

Health officials said that a state lab used genomic sequencing to identify the five people infected with the COVID-19 omicron variant. Genomic sequencing data is not yet available for all 12 cases.

According to officials, the affected individuals are between the ages of 18-49. One individual is a Berkeley resident.

All 12 people were vaccinated and most had received boosters. They are mildly symptomatic, officials said.

No one has been hospitalized.

Alameda County is now the second Bay Area county and third California county to report cases of the Omicron COVID variant.

On Wednesday, the U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant after a vaccinated traveler returned to San Francisco after a trip to South Africa. While another case of the omicron variant was detected in Los Angeles County.