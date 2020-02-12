coronavirus

5 Evacuees at Travis AFB With Coronavirus Symptoms Test Negative: CDC

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Five American evacuees quarantined at Travis AFB and showing symptoms of the coronavirus have tested negative for the illness, according to health officials.

Since arriving at the base in Fairfield last week, along with more than 200 others, the five returning passengers from Wuhan, China, have been under isolation undergoing medical evaluation after they exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control said.

CDC officials tested samples Wednesday and those tests came back negative for the virus in all five evacuees.

Local

Making It in the Bay 36 mins ago

Making It in the Bay: Homeless Couple Serves Eviction Notices to Make Money

Paradise 2 hours ago

Death Toll in Camp Fire Likely Includes 50 More People: Report

Also, the number of quarantined passengers at Travis AFB was changed to 233 as of Wednesday, officials said. The total was reduced by one after it was discovered that one of the returning passengers was being counted and screened twice daily because of a clerical error.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusTravis Air Force Baseevacuees
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us