5 Evacuees at Travis AFB With Coronavirus Symptoms Test Negative: CDC

Five American evacuees quarantined at Travis AFB and showing symptoms of the coronavirus have tested negative for the illness, according to health officials.

Since arriving at the base in Fairfield last week, along with more than 200 others, the five returning passengers from Wuhan, China, have been under isolation undergoing medical evaluation after they exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control said.

CDC officials tested samples Wednesday and those tests came back negative for the virus in all five evacuees.

Also, the number of quarantined passengers at Travis AFB was changed to 233 as of Wednesday, officials said. The total was reduced by one after it was discovered that one of the returning passengers was being counted and screened twice daily because of a clerical error.