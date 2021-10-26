San Jose

50-Year-Old Woman ID'd as Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-680 in San Jose

By Bay City News

775082773LR00209_Final_Draw
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

A 50-year-old woman has been identified as the driver who died after traveling the wrong way on Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose and crashing into another vehicle early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 5:10 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 near Berryessa Road.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

California Highway Patrol investigators determined that the woman, identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as San Jose resident Marlen Contreras Alverdi, was driving a Nissan Sentra north in the highway's southbound lanes and crashed into a Kia Sorento, causing the Kia to spin out of control and hit a Toyota Camry.

Contreras Alverdi was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Kia driver was taken to a hospital with major injuries. The Toyota driver had minor injuries but did not require hospitalization, according to the CHP.

Local

Berkeley 1 hour ago

Berkeley's 107-Year-Old California Theatre to Close Permanently: Report

Bay Area 3 hours ago

Over 12,000 in Bay Area Still Without Power After Storm: PG&E

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation, CHP officials said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San JoseCalifornia Highway Patrolwrong-way crash
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us