1 Dead, 5 Hurt in Shooting on Bus Near Grapevine Headed to Bay Area: CHP

One person was killed, and five were injured early Monday morning after a man opened fire on a Greyhound bus traveling on Interstate 5 near the Grapevine and headed to the Bay Area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect has been taken into custody, the CHP said.

The bus was traveling on northbound I-5, near Fort Tejon, at about 1:25 a.m. when a man opened fire, hitting six passengers, the CHP said. There were 40 people on the bus.

The suspect got off the bus after the shooting, leaving the weapon on the bus, the CHP said. The bus then proceeded to the Grapevine Road exit and pulled into a gas station.

Officers arrived at the original scene of the shooting and found the gunman on the shoulder of the freeway, where he was taken into custody, the CHP said.

One person died at the scene, and the five wounded victims suffered moderate to major injuries and were taken to local hospitals, the CHP said.

