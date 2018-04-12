61-Year-Old Woman Dies After Robbery Attempt in Alameda

A 61-year-old woman died days after police said a robbery attempt injured her and another man, Alameda Police said Thursday.

The woman and a 28-year-old man sustained head injuries during a robbery attempt in front of 1919 Webster St. in Alameda on Friday April 6, police said. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals and the male victim was treated and released, but the female victim sustained traumatic injuries and died at the hospital on Tuesday, according to police.

The investigation is on going and no other details were immediately available.

Police asked for anyone with information to contact the Alameda Police Department at (510) 337-8340. Detailed information may also be left on our Anonymous Tip Line at (510) 337-8450.

