Metering Lights to Be Activated on I-680 to Ease Traffic

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

In hopes to ease the afternoon commute along Interstate 680 in the South and East Bay, Caltrans is starting a new technique Tuesday.

The agency will turn on metering lights on several on-ramps along northbound I-680 from Milpitas all the way to Pleasanton.

The new metering lamps are located at the following locations:

  • Eastbound E. Calaveras Blvd/Rte. 237
  • Westbound E. Calaveras Blvd/Rte. 237
  • Jacklin Rd.
  • Scott Creek Rd.
  • Mission Blvd./Rte. 262
  • Vargas Rd.
  • Calaveras Rd.
  • Koopman Rd.
  • Sunol Blvd.
  • Bernal Ave.
  • Stoneridge Dr.
Lights will be turned on between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. only when there's as lot of traffic, Caltrans said.

Metering lights are design to spread out the traffic and prevent vehicles from clumping up on freeways.

