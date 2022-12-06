Metering Lights to Be Activated on I-680 to Ease Traffic

In hopes to ease the afternoon commute along Interstate 680 in the South and East Bay, Caltrans is starting a new technique Tuesday.

The agency will turn on metering lights on several on-ramps along northbound I-680 from Milpitas all the way to Pleasanton.

The new metering lamps are located at the following locations:

Eastbound E. Calaveras Blvd/Rte. 237

Westbound E. Calaveras Blvd/Rte. 237

Jacklin Rd.

Scott Creek Rd.

Mission Blvd./Rte. 262

Vargas Rd.

Calaveras Rd.

Koopman Rd.

Sunol Blvd.

Bernal Ave.

Stoneridge Dr.

Lights will be turned on between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. only when there's as lot of traffic, Caltrans said.

Metering lights are design to spread out the traffic and prevent vehicles from clumping up on freeways.