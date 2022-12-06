Metering Lights to Be Activated on I-680 to Ease Traffic

In hopes to ease the afternoon commute along Interstate 680 in the South and East Bay, Caltrans is starting a new technique Tuesday.
The agency will turn on metering lights on several on-ramps along northbound I-680 from Milpitas all the way to Pleasanton.
The new metering lamps are located at the following locations:
- Eastbound E. Calaveras Blvd/Rte. 237
- Westbound E. Calaveras Blvd/Rte. 237
- Jacklin Rd.
- Scott Creek Rd.
- Mission Blvd./Rte. 262
- Vargas Rd.
- Calaveras Rd.
- Koopman Rd.
- Sunol Blvd.
- Bernal Ave.
- Stoneridge Dr.
Lights will be turned on between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. only when there's as lot of traffic, Caltrans said.
Metering lights are design to spread out the traffic and prevent vehicles from clumping up on freeways.