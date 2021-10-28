Berkeley

7 COVID-19 Cases Reported at Berkeley High School

The Berkeley Unified School District also announced school will be cancelled for all district students on Friday

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Berkeley Unified School District announced on their website Thursday that seven positive cases were reported at Berkeley High School.

According to district officials, the seven people who tested positive for COVID-19 are now isolating at home.

"At least five of these cases represent a COVID-19 outbreak at Berkeley High School, per the City of Berkeley Public Health Department, and six of the cases impact Berkeley High School athletics programs," officials said in a statement.

The school district said said they have notified hundreds of close contacts to the cases and also notified the school community about the outbreak.

Officials added added that they will also provide testing for the individuals again on Monday and that there will be no school for all BUSD students on Friday.

"The district will continue to work closely with the City of Berkeley Public Health Department to monitor the results of this additional testing and implement any additional safety protocols required," officials said in a statement.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

