83-Year-Old Yachtsman Becomes Oldest Person to Sail Across Pacific Ocean Alone

It was another historic journey for ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie.

The 83-year-old Japanese yachtsman became the oldest person to sail solo non-stop across the Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

The journey started in the Bay Area as Horie left Sausalito last March on his 19-foot long sailboat. On Saturday, he reached Japan.

The extraordinary sailor said there were some tough moments during the journey, but Horie kept in touch with his family through it all by his satellite phone.

Back in the 1960's, Horie made history by becoming the first person to sail solo from Japan to San Francisco. Horie said that he did it to show unity between the United States and Japan.